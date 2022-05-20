Andhra Pradesh: TDP will give 40% tickets to newcomers and youth, says Naidu

End internal bickering and strive for party’s success, he advises leaders and workers

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will give 40% of the tickets in next general elections to the newcomers and youth, party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced.

Mr. Naidu was interacting with the party workers in Anantapur on Friday.

The TDP president, who addressed meetings in Anantapur and at various places in Sri Sathya Sai district as part of the party’s mass contact programme ‘Badude Badudu’, advised the party workers and leaders not to make the rounds to his office for improving their chances of getting party ticket, but to develop a better rapport with the people and understand their problems.

He also advised them to bury their differences and work for the success of the party. “In the last couple of years, internal bickering among party leaders is being witnessed. Damaging statements are being issued to the media,” Mr. Naidu observed and advised the workers and leaders to maintain restraint.

Expressed dismay at discontinuation of subsidy on sprinklers and drip irrigation equipment after the YSRCP government came to power, Mr. Naidu criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking forward the momentum he had given to convert the district into a horticulture hub.

“The subsidy on drip irrigation and sprinklers is essential for horticulture crops, but the farmers have been totally neglected,” he said.

Even the groundnut farmers were unable to raise a crop as they did not get input subsidy for the losses they had to be bear during the last kharif due to rains and long dry spells,” he pointed out.

The government had not provided crop insurance too, which was burdening the tenant farmers and forcing them to take the extreme step, he alleged.

Mr. Naidu addressed a public meeting at Somandepalli in the evening before winding up his tour of the district.

He was accompanied by former Ministers Paritala Sunitha, Kalava Srinivasulu, J.C. Diwakar Reddy, Palle Raghunatha Reddy, and Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav.