Andhra Pradesh: TDP will continue to accord top priority to the BCs, says Chandrababu Naidu

April 27, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - SATTENAPALLI (PALNADU DISTRICT)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the party has been according top priority to the welfare of the BCs since inception and will continue it in the future as well.

Mr. Naidu was addressing a large gathering of BCs as part of the party’s ‘Idemi Kharma for BCs’, at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district on Thursday.

“Many political parties and leaders may come and go, but the TDP is the only party that has been striving for the uplift of the BCs. Party founder N.T. Rama Rao had given the BCs their due in the social, political and economic fronts. He had provided 24% reservation for the BCs,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP supremo said he had brought the BC Sub Plan in the State budget and allocated funds for the development and welfare of the BC communities. “There are 144 castes in the BCs. The TDP had constituted committees for each of them in order to encourage leadership,” he added.

Referring to the corporations constituted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the BCs, Mr. Naidu said not a single benefit was delivered to the people of the respective communities through these corporations in the last four years. They remained useless, he added.

Accusing Minister of Water Resources Ambati Rambabu of resorting to corruption, Mr. Naidu alleged that the Minister stooped so low as to demand a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh from a family in Sattenapalli to provide CM Relief Fund of ₹5 lakh.

Mr. Naidu said he handed over ₹2 lakh to the victim, Turaka Gangamma, and announced that the TDP would take care of the education of her daughter.