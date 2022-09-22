Andhra Pradesh: TDP urges Governor to intervene and stop renaming of NTRUHS 

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the media outside Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has complained to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan against the Bill passed in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly renaming Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) as Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences.

A delegation, led by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Governor, urging him to intervene and stop the “unconstitutional and anti-people” decision.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Naidu said they urged the Governor to see that the name of NTRUHS was retained.

The State government’s “unilateral decisions” were brought to the Governor’s notice, he said.

The health university had been founded by former Chief Minister of the combined State N.T. Rama Rao in 1986. A medical college in each district was started during the TDP rule in the State, Mr. Naidu said, and added that as many as 18 medical colleges were started.

The State government had brought a “dark G.O.” to rename the university as Dr. YSRUHS, he alleged.

Mr. Naidu, in the memorandum, alleged that the motive of the YSRCP government was to undo the development and welfare activities initiated by the previous governments.

Demolition of Praja Vedika

It had started with the demolition of Praja Vedika and continued with the destruction of the capital city of Amaravati that affected the State as a whole and the thousands of farmers who had given their land for the purpose, Mr. Naidu said.

The latest decision to change the name of NTRUHS was not only regressive but also vindictive in nature, he said.

He said the relevant Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly when the Opposition was not present. The approval of the Cabinet was obtained in “the dark hours,” he alleged.