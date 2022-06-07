Andhra Pradesh: TDP urges Governor to dismiss YSRCP MLC

Anantha Udaya Bhaskar was arrested on charges of murdering his driver

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to dismiss YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of his driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam, from the Legislative Council.

In a letter, TDP leaders Nakka Ananda Babu, Peethala Sujatha, M.S. Raju and Pilli Manikya Rao on Tuesday urged the Governor to initiate measures to order a CBI probe into the murder of Subrahmanyam.

“The MLC is using his clout in the government to escape from the case. He was arrested only after immense pressure from the TDP, family members of the victim and public,” alleged the TDP leaders.

Claiming that the MLC had a criminal history since 1999, the TDP leaders accused Anantha Udaya Bhaskar of being involved in the trade of collecting colour stones in the Agency area illegally.

“The MLC is involved in smuggling of forest wood. In 2006, he contested MPTC poll by submitting a fake ST certificate. He is also involved in ganja smuggling,” alleged the TDP leaders.