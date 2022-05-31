Andhra Pradesh: TDP urges DGP to provide security to approver in Viveka murder case

Dastagiri has been facing threats to his life, alleges Varla Ramaiah

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has urged Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to provide security to Sk. Dastagiri, the accused-turned-approver in the murder case of former YSRCP MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

In a letter to the DGP on Tuesday, Mr. Ramaiah stressed the need for protection to the CBI officers who were investigating the murder case in Pulivendula of Kadapa district.

“Ever since Dastagiri turned an approver in the case, he has been facing threats to his life. The police have also been filing false cases against him at the behest of the YSRCP leaders,” alleged Mr. Ramaiah

Alleging that local leaders in Pulivendula were issuing threats to CBI officers and Dastagiri, Mr. Ramaiah said that they were doing it with the connivance of the police.