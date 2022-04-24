Andhra Pradesh: TDP urges Centre to take over Polavaram project work

The YSRCP govt. could not complete even 3% of the works in last three years, alleges Butchaiah Chowdary

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary has urged the Central government to take over the Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh and complete it without further delay.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Sunday, Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary stressed the need for the intervention of the Centre, alleging that that the YSRCP government could not ‘complete even 3% of the project works in the last three years’.

Reverse tendering

Accusing Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu of launching a ‘misinformation campaign’ on the project, TDP leader said, “All know how Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sabotaged the Polavaram project with the reverse tendering for commissions. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s inefficiency led to the damage to the diaphragm wall at the dam.”

The TDP MLA further said that the Water Resources Minister (Mr. Rambabu) was screaming at the opposition leaders and the media on the issue of damage done to the diaphragm wall. “The Minister apparently has no idea what exact damage was done. Had the YSRCP government continued the works without going for retendering, the Polavaram project would have been completed in time,” he said.

The State government had promised to complete the project by December 2020, then postponed it to December 2021. However, it could not complete even3 % of the work. “Unless the Centre takes over the Polavaram works, the project would be delayed further, he added.