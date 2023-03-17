Andhra Pradesh: TDP unable to digest achievements of the government, say YSRCP legislators

March 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders wanted hurdles in implementing the welfare schemes, said YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator Kona Raghupathi during the general discussion on Budget in the Legislative Assembly here on Friday.

Mr. Raghupathi said the TDP leaders were trying to mislead the people through the Assembly, and hence were stalling the House.

He said the State government had transferred ₹1.97 lakh crore to the accounts of beneficiaries in the DBT mode. “But the TDP leaders are not ready to accept the achievement,” he added.

Another YSRCP MLA Nagulapalli Danalakshmi said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy delivered all the promises he made in the manifesto.

She said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had come to power in 2014 by making more than 500 promises and failed to deliver them.

The government allocated ₹1.57 lakh crore for development in the Budget, which was highly appreciated, said Alajangi Joga Rao, YSRCP MLA.

He said the State government had been striving to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and that reflected in preparing the Budget.

“The Budget has laid emphasis on poverty alleviation,” he observed. Health, education, gender equality were other priorities, he added.

The previous TDP government had failed to lay a strong foundation for the development of the State between 2014 and 2019, said Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, YSRCP MLA from Ponnur.

“Now, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been focusing on health, education and agriculture for the development of the State. The government spent ₹58,000 crore on education sector from the last four years,” he said.