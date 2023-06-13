HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: TDP turncoats are deceiving BJP, alleges Minister Merugu Nagarjuna

Even if the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP manifest into a group, they cannot defeat Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as he enjoys the people’s support, says the Social Welfare Minister

June 13, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
The BJP leadership must understand that Naidu can stoop to any level for political gain, says Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna.

The political leaders who have switched their loyalties from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are deceiving the latter and it is only a matter of time before they pay for their deeds, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna has said.

“Even if the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP manifest into a group, they cannot defeat Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as he enjoys the people’s support,” the Minister told the media here on June 13 (Tuesday).

Asked about the partial declaration of the TDP’s election manifesto, Mr. Nagarjuna said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu did know the sanctity of a manifesto. “Mr. Naidu erased the poll promises from the public domain after the TDP won the 2014 elections. But the YSRCP has fulfilled a majority of promises made to the people in the run-up to teh 2019 elections,” he said.

“The TDP considers the election manifesto as just a piece of paper, unlike the YSRCP which holds the document in highest esteem like holy scriptures,” said the Minister.

Claiming that the BJP has fallen prey to the ‘tactics of Mr. Naidu’, the Minister said that the people of the State reposed their faith in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also made light of the ‘Varahi Yatra’ launched by Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

Referring to the allegations made by the BJP that the YSRCP government was neck-deep in corruption, the Minister said the BJP should not forget the allegations heaped on it by the TDP in the past. “The BJP leadership must understand that Mr. Naidu can stoop to any level for political gain,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

