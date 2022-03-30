Andhra Pradesh: TDP to give 40% tickets to youth in coming polls

N. Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit:

March 30, 2022 20:34 IST

Get ready for the elections in every way possible, Naidu tells cadre

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that the party will give 40% tickets to youth in the coming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a teleconference with party leaders and cadres on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said that everybody should plan for the future party activities along these lines. There was a great need for the reconstruction of the State from the beginning once again.

The TDP had got a huge 70-lakh strong pool of active members and everybody should work towards the common goal. “We are all members of one single family. The TDP will remain committed to the welfare of its activists. We should get ready for the elections in every way possible,” he said.

Foundation day

Mr. Naidu said the massive outpouring of admiration on the first day of foundation day celebrations was proof of the permanent place that the TDP got for itself in the hearts of Telugu people. It would go without saying that NTR laid a very strong foundation for the party, he said.

The TDP would continue to make efforts till Bharat Ratna was conferred on NTR. The party would continue to follow in his footsteps and strive towards a society bereft of poverty and discrimination. All required recognition would be given to hard and sincere works in the party programmes in the coming days, he said.

Thanking the cadres, Naidu said everybody took part enthusiastically in the foundation day celebrations in an inspiring way. The 40th foundation day was celebrated in a grand manner in 200 cities spread over 40 countries all over the world. The TDP flag fluttered high even in foreign countries.

The true strength of TDP was that every party admirer and activist voluntarily came forward to make it a roaring success. The success of foundation day celebrations stood as a strong symbol of never failing faith of the party cadres, he added.