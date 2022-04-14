Andhra Pradesh: TDP threatens to intensify agitation against diesel cess

Opposition parties stage demonstrations in Anantapur and Kurnool

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav has questioned the rationale behind imposing the diesel cess on the tickets of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus services.

“Who gets the cess money? It is not clear from the Government Order whether the money would go to the APSRTC or the State government. The cess is a burden on the common man,” Mr. Keshav told the media here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, TDP activists staged a protest and blocked road near the bus station in Kurnool. TDP Kurnool Parliamentary president Somisetty Venkateswarlu threatened to intensify agitation if the State government failed to revoke the decision.

“The hike in fares will add an additional burden of ₹1,375 crore on the passenger. The government has already increased property tax, levied additional user charges on collection of garbage. Prices of all essential commodities including fuel have gone up. This additional burden is pinching the common man’s pocket,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.

CPI (M) activists also staged a demonstration at Anantapur bus station and demanded immediate withdrawal of the cess. Party’s district president V. Rambhupal said the State government, instead of fighting with the Centre on the increased fuel prices, was passing on the burden to poor citizens.

The State government must study the reasons for the losses in the APSRTC, the CPI(M) leader said. The CPI leaders also staged a dharna near the Anantapur bus station.