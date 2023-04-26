Andhra Pradesh: TDP takes Yerragondapalem incident to Governor’s notice

April 26, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has submitted a memorandum to Governor S.A. Nazeer, seeking his intervention in ensuring maintenance of law and order, upholding democracy and protecting the Constitution in the State.

The TDP has also requested the Governor to direct the police to conduct an impartial investigation into the attack on party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Yerragondapalem in Praksasam district recently, and see to that the culprits were booked without any fear or favour.

TDP Polit Bureau members Varla Ramaiah, Kollu Ravindra and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, MLC P. Ashok Babu, and former Minister P. Sujatha submitted the memorandum to the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

In the memorandum, the TDP leader said prior information was given to the police and the revenue officials of Prakasam district about Mr. Naidu’s tour in Giddaluru, Markapuram and Yerragondapalem Assembly segments on April 21.

But the local police had shown utter disregard in providing adequate security for Mr. Naidu and miserably failed in preventing the attack and maintaining law and order, the TDP leaders alleged.

“Minister Adimulapu Suresh had instigated the people to attack Mr. Naidu’s convoy in the guise of protest,” they alleged, adding that the “Minister also used Dalits to go against Mr. Naidu by promoting enmity, hatred and ill-will between the communities.”

Mr. Suresh had not only violated the Constitution but also behaved in a manner not befitting his stature, they alleged.

“It is evident that the Minister instigate the mob and led the attack on Mr. Naidu. The Minister should be immediately removed from the post, and legal action should be taken against him,” the TDP leaders said.