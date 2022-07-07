Andhra Pradesh: TDP should make a clean sweep of Annamayya district in 2024 elections, says Naidu

‘People are vexed with YSRCP government and are eagerly waiting for TDP’s return to power’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu listening to party leader N. Kishore Kumar Reddy, at the party’s meeting at Kalikiri in Annamayya district on Thursday.

‘People are vexed with YSRCP government and are eagerly waiting for TDP’s return to power’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday exhorted the party cadres to leave no stone unturned to win all the seven Assembly constituencies and the Rajampeta Lok Sabha seat in Annamayya district in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the cadres of the seven Assembly segments — Madanapalle, Piler, Tamballapalle, Punganur, Rayachoti, Rajampeta, and Railway Kodur — at a private function hall at Kalikiri, Mr. Naidu said all sections of people were waiting for the return of the TDP to power in the State as they were vexed with the YSRCP government’s “misrule and atrocities against those questioning it.”

“All party functionaries have to work with renewed vigor and take the campaign of ‘Badude Badudu’ to every nook and corner of the State,” Mr. Naidu said.

Skyrocketing prices

“The growing public response to the TDP’s programmes in the last one year is a clear indication that they are a vexed lot with skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, three-time hike in APSRTC charges, increase in power tariffs, and tough restrictions to avail of welfare schemes,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP national president also asked the cadres to expose the YSRCP leaders’ involvement in the smuggling of sand, red sanders, and other mineral wealth, besides the failure of the government in fulfilling its promise to impose prohibition.

‘Shun groupism’

Asking the cadres to stay away from groupism, Mr. Naidu said top priority would be given to those who work hard. They alone would be given tickets in the ensuing elections, he said. ”We will take all steps to do justice to dedicated party workers once we return to power,” he said.

Later, Mr. Naidu took up a review of each Assembly segment separately. The strengths of Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Annamayya district and the demand for district headquarters status for Madanapalle revenue division had come up for discussion, the party leaders said.

TDP national general secretary N. Kishore Kumar Reddy, Rajampeta MP ticket aspirant Ganta Narahari, former Ministers N. Amaranath Reddy and S. Chandramohan Reddy were present.

Object of curiosity

Meanwhile, the platinum ring on Mr. Naidu’s finger become a hot topic among the cadres.

Ever since his arrival in Madanapalle on Wednesday, the cadres were surprised to see Mr. Naidu wearing the ring as they had never seen him sport even a wristwatch so far.

Sensing their curiosity, Mr. Naidu spoke about it at the meeting at Kalikiri.

“The platinum ring has a chip in it, which is connected to the computer system. The chip monitors vital health aspects such as BP, heartbeat, sleep levels, and other parameters,” Mr. Naidu said, and advised the cadres to take care of their health as well.