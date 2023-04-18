ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: TDP, select media houses trying to give political colour to Mysuru astrologer meeting Chief Minister, alleges Subba Reddy

April 18, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman says Vijaya Kumar met Jagan Mohan Reddy only to give his blessings

Sambasiva Rao M.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Y.V. Subba Reddy has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and select media houses are trying to give a political colour to “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy taking the blessings of Mysuru astrologer Vijaya Kumar during his recent visit to Vijayawada.”

Addressing the media at the party headquarters at Tadepalli on Tuesday, Mr. Subba Reddy, who is also Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), said he too was a believer of Mr. Vijaya Kumar, and that he had been following him since 2007 and met him many times.

“As I came to know about the visit of Mr. Vijaya Kumar to Vijayawada, I requested him to give his blessings to the Chief Minister. On my request, even though I was not here at Tadepalli on that day, Mr. Vijaya Kumar called on the Chief Minister and blessed him,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

“But the opposition party leaders and the media supporting them are spreading false propaganda that the meeting is intended for lobbying with the Central government and the Judiciary. It is unacceptable and there is no truth in it,” he said.

Mr. Subba Reddy further said that Mr. Vijaya Kumar had come to Vijayawada in a chartered flight that belonged to Navayuga constructions, the company owned by the relatives of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao.

