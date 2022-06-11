Andhra Pradesh: TDP sees ploy to dilute Viveka murder case

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday alleged that attempts were being made to dilute the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

At a press conference, TDP polit buro member Varla Ramaiah said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seemed least interested in knowing about his uncle’s murderers. “People across the State are eager to know the outcome of the CBI investigation into this case, but the Chief Minister looks most disinterested,” he said.

The TDP leader said all important departments and agencies were debilitated under the YSR Congress Party’s “misrule”. The police department had lost all its powers as its personnel were reduced to pawns in the hands of the ruling party men, he alleged.

He said there were glaring similarities between the murder cases of former TDP Minister Paritala Ravindra and Y.S. Vivekananda. “The deaths of Srinivasa Reddy, Gangi Reddy and Govardhan Reddy one after the other in Viveka murder case is similar to the killings of Moddu Seenu, Dr. Sambasiva Rao, Om Prakash and Patolla Govardhan Reddy in the Paritala Ravindra case,” he said.

The TDP leader said doubts were being raised if the persons involved in the murder of the TDP leader were also behind the “deaths” of people related to Vivekananda’s murder.