Andhra Pradesh: TDP resolves to set up tribunal to inquire into atrocities against Dalits if voted to power

May 27, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on May 27 (Saturday) passed a resolution to set up a tribunal to inquire into the atrocities against the Dalits in Andhra Pradesh if it was voted to power in 2024, during the session on ‘resolutions’ at the inaugural of the party’s annual conclave Mahanadu.

Supporting the resolution, party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said, “The TDP will set up a tribunal to inquire into the atrocities against Dalits if people vote the party back to power in 2024. Justice will be delivered to the victims.”

Veedhi Nookaratnam, mother of the slain Dalit youth Subramanyam, alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had allowed its MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar to go scot-free despite his involvement in the murder of her son in May 2022 in Kakinada. She also said that her family had been fighting the case despite the government’s support to the MLC.

In his reaction, Mr. Naidu dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to initiate action against the MLC.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will not have any right to seek votes from the Dalits until he seeks an apology from the parents of Subramanyam, and dismiss Mr. Udaya Bhaskar for his role in the Dalit youth’s murder,” Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to atrocities against Dalits in the State, Mr. Naidu alleged, “The YSRCP government is implementing the ‘constitution’ of Y.S. Raja Reddy (grandfather of the Chief Minister) and not the one of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.”

Mr. Naidu recalled that the TDP government had constituted the Justice K. Punnaiah Commission to inquire into the prevalence of untouchability in 2003.

The Dalit leaders of the TDP and others unanimously accepted the resolution on atrocities,

