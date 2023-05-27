Andhra Pradesh: TDP ready to face elections anytime, says Chandrababu Naidu

May 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on May 27 (Saturday) announced that the party was prepared for early Assembly elections.

Mr. Naidu was addressing a huge gathering at the inaugural of the two-day 42nd Mahanadu, the annual conclave of the party, and the centenary celebrations of TDP founder and actor N.T. Rama Rao, being organised on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram.

The event commenced on a grand note with the party workers and supporters participating from across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP’s USP

In his opening remarks, Mr. Naidu said, “The ‘cycle’ (TDP’s symbol) is ready for the early Assembly elections, or whenever they are conducted in the State. The 2024 election manifesto will be released on May 28. It will lay emphasis on welfare and development, which are the party’s USP.”

The TDP, he said, prepared a two-part manifesto for the Assembly elections, and the first part would be released on the second and final day of the Mahanadu.

“The manifesto will be in favour of the poor, and lay the path for creation of wealth to be distributed among all,” he said.

“It is Now or Never,” Mr. Naidu said, and added, “We should save the State from the ruling party now, or else we can never pave the way for a bright future of the State.”

Farmers’ suicides

Mr. Naidu alleged that Andhra Pradesh, with a debt burden of ₹10 lakh crore, slipped to the 14th position in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) over the past four years.

“As far as the farmers’ suicides are concerned, the State is in the third place in the country. It is in the last place as far as the per capita income in South India is concerned,” said Mr. Naidu.

In his remarks, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu alleged that the ruling party ignored development of the State.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh and leaders such as former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, Member of Parliament K. Rammohan Naidu were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.