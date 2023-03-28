HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: TDP protests against ganja smuggling at Tirumala

‘The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the State government failed to prevent smuggling of ganja to the hills, in spite of security infrastructure’

March 28, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP activists, led by former MLA M. Sugunamma, staging a demonstration at Alipiri Circle in Tirupati on Tuesday.

TDP activists, led by former MLA M. Sugunamma, staging a demonstration at Alipiri Circle in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Taking exception to the spread of ganja culture to the holy abode of Lord Venkateswara, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists staged a demonstration at Garuda Circle in Alipiri, considered the foot of Tirumala hills, here on Tuesday.

Led by former MLA M. Sugunamma and former TUDA Chairman G. Narasimha Yadav, the party squarely blamed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) as well as the State government for having failed to prevent smuggling of ganja to the hills, in spite of security infrastructure.

The party leaders were referring to the arrest of a contract staff by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) at Tirumala last week and seizure of ganja from his possession, which he had reportedly carried to the hill town by breaching the highly-effective security apparatus en route. Possession and consumption of alcohol, meat and tobacco products are prohibited at Tirumala.

Reeling out statistics from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Ms. Sugunamma pointed to the rise in narcotics-related crime in Andhra Pradesh after the advent of YSR Congress Party rule and the manner the youth were targetted by the mafia. “The unabated growth of the malaise has now reached Tirumala, considered sacred by the millions of Hindus across the globe, which is a clear case of failure of the State government.

The manner in which Tirumala police had registered liquor seizure cases is a pointer to the failure of the TTD’s security machinery, Mr. Narasimha Yadav said. The party demanded an inquiry into the episode and measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

