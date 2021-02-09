Andhra Pradesh TDP president Atchannaidu gets rousing reception

K. Atchannaidu.

SRIKAKULAM:

09 February 2021 12:23 IST

Former Minister and Andhra Pradesh-Telugu Desam Party President K. Atchannaidu on Tuesday said that the TDP would fight against the false cases being filed by the Andhra Pradesh government. He alleged that the YSRCP government was unable to digest the people’s support for the TDP in panchayat elections.

Mr. Atchannaidu who had been arrested a week ago on the charges of violence in Nimmada village was released from Ampolu sub-jail on Tuesday morning. He was sanctioned bail on Monday evening itself. He was a given a rousing reception on sub-jail premises. TDP-Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, TDP Srikakulam Parliamentary wing president Kuna Ravikumar and other leaders received him and later he proceeded to Nimmada village.

