Andhra Pradesh: TDP names Sreenivasa Reddy as Kadapa Lok Sabha candidate  

He is considered a formidable force in the segment represented by the YSR family

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadre is elated with their supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu announcing Reddeppagari Sreenivasa Reddy as the party candidate for the Kadapa parliamentary constituency in the general elections in 2024.

Mr. Sreenivasa Reddy, who hails from Rayachoti, has been heading the TDP’s Annamayya district unit till date, and the elevation, as the party believes, is a game-changer in bringing in a formidable candidate to the fore in the key constituency represented by the YSR family.

The Reddeppagari family has been entrenched in the district politics for decades, as his father Rajagopal Reddy got elected as MLA from Lakkireddipalle for five times, thrice under TDP rule, and even served in the Cabinets of P.V. Narasimha Rao and N.T. Rama Rao.

Mr. Sreenivasa Reddy’s brother Ramesh Reddy had served as Rayachoti MLA in the past.

Meanwhile, TDP MLC Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy (‘B.Tech’ Ravi) said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, by not giving an appointment to the farmers during his visit to Kadapa on Thursday and Friday, displayed his “anti-farmer attitude.”

“The local farmers wanted to meet the Chief Minister to take certain farm-related issues to his notice. The knee-jerk reaction from the Chief Minister was not expected,” he said.