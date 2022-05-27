Andhra Pradesh: TDP mulls denying tickets to people who lost polls thrice in a row, says Lokesh

There are many talented people in the party to takeover the post from me, says N. Lokesh.

May 27, 2022 21:59 IST

‘40% of tickets will be given to youth in 2024 Assembly elections’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is mulling denying the party tickets to those who have lost elections three times in a row, its national general secretary N. Lokesh has said. .

In an informal interaction with the media during the Mahanadu on Friday, Mr. Lokesh said that he would be the first person to fail the test in the event of the party giving its nod to the proposal.

Replying to a question, Mr. Lokesh said that he was against continuing in the present post in the party without a break. “There are a good number of talented people in the party to takeover the key post from me,” he said.

He also said that 40% of the party tickets would be given to youth in the 2024 Assembly elections.

At the behest of Mr Lokesh, the party activists got an opportunity to second the resolutions taken up for discussion, said TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu who anchored the delegates’ session, along with senior party leader P. Keshav.

Noting that the party had a good human resources, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said that the cadre-based party would spot the talent of the 65 lakh activists and utilise their services suitably.

Amid huge applause, TDP State President K. Atchannaidu said that all cases foisted on the party activists would be withdrawn, as and when the party returned to power in the State.

Party senior leader Varla Ramaiah said one chance given to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had proven costly to the State. TDP State unit spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy described the bus yatra of the YSRCP as ‘flop’.