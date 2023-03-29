Andhra Pradesh: TDP misleading people on the murder of veterinary doctor Atchanna, alleges YSRCP

March 29, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Party alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was misleading people on the murder of veterinary doctor Atchanna. Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP headquarters here on Wednesday, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh alleged that the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was trying to attribute political motive to it. He said that the murder of Dr. Atchanna was a sad incident.

Mr. Suresh said that Dr. Atchanna, the deputy director at the government Veterinary Polyclinic in Kadapa, was killed by some persons and the police arrested the accused.

He said that despite knowing all these things, Mr. Naidu was levelling allegations against the State government and the YSRCP. He criticised the TDP leaders and some Telugu newspapers for this.

‘Why NTR dethroned’

In another press conference, the YSRCP MLA and former Minister Kodali Nani demanded that Mr. Naidu answer why the party founder N.T. Rama Rao was dethroned from the Chief Minister’s post. The TDP supremo must answer to the public, before the party paying tributes to the late leader, he said.

Mr. Nani alleged that Mr. Naidu had taken away the political party, trust and other entities established by NTR.