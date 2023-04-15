HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: TDP misleading people on ‘attack on Jagan’ at Visakhapatnam airport in 2018, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Did Chandrababu Naidu too stage-managed the attack on him at Alipiri before the 2004 general elections, asks Botcha Satyanarayana

April 15, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Education Minister and YSRCP incharge of Srikakulam district Botcha Satyanarayana on April 15 (Saturday) alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders were making baseless allegations with regard to the “attack on Y.S. Jagan mohan Reddy (then Leader of Opposition) with a knife used in cockfights” at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, 2018.

Addressing the media along with Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, he said the TDP was trying to mislead the people by saying that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had himself arranged the attack in order to gain political mileage in the 2019 general elections.

“Mr. Naidu was attacked at Alipiri before the 2004 elections. Has he arranged it himself,” the Education Minister questioned.

He further said that the Bharata Rasthra Samithi (BRS) was trying to use the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue to gain political mileage.

Mr. Satyanarayana claimed that the YSRCP government was trying its level best to prevent privatisation of the VSP.

Party Srikakulam district incharge Dharmana Krishnadas was among others present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.