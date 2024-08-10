Andhra Pradesh TDP Minority Cell calls for a thorough debate on Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Andhra Pradesh TDP Minority Cell State general secretary Mohammad Fathullah has said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, should be moved in Parliament only after duly consulting the elders of the Muslim community, while insisting that the proposed changes tantamount to interfering in the administration and management of the Waqf properties with “ulterior motives.”

Addressing a press conference here on August 10 (Saturday), Mr. Fathullah said the impugned legislation should be such that it did not undermine the original Act, but the present Bill appeared to be detrimental to the interests of the community.

‘Fears conveyed to Naidu’

The apprehensions were conveyed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and he made certain suggestions to the MPs. Certain powers were sought to be delegated to the District Collectors, which was not acceptable, and there was a question mark on the finality of the decisions taken by the Waqf Tribunals.

Mr. Fathullah said the TDP Minority Cell was not completely against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, but it ought not to leave any scope for encroaching upon the Waqf properties by the vested interests.

He said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which opposed the Bill, should explain how its endorsement of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) when it had an impressive number of MPs was justifiable.

The TDP Minority Cell was raising its concerns about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, though the party was a constituent of the NDA, as it was against any injustice likely to be meted to the community.