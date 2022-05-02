Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders will tour villages after Mahanadu, says Lokesh

‘The YSRCP government has done nothing for people’

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh interacting with the kin of former MPP D. Raja Vardhan Reddy who died in a road accident recently, in Kurnool on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has said that the party leaders will visit villages and colonies, along with party president N. Chandrababu Naidu after the Mahanadu.

Mr. Lokesh on Monday met the family members of former Mandal Parishad president of Kurnool D. Raja Vardhan Reddy, who died in a road accident on the NH 44 at Gadwal in Telangana some 10 days ago. Raja Vardhan Reddy, son of TDP Kodumuru Constituency in-charge Vishnuvardhan Reddy, was returning from Hyderabad to Kurnool in a car when he met with an accident.

Mr. Lokesh spoke to media after condoling with the family of Raja Vardhan Reddy. “The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has done nothing for the people. We will tell people what we (TDP) has done for them and what the YSRCP government could not do,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that road in the State were not good. “Access to drinking water still remains a challenge. Crimes against women are on the rise. The YSRCP government hides behind the police when people question it,” said the TDP leader.

Mr. Lokesh was accorded a warm welcome by the party workers on the National Highway-44.