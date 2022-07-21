Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders Gowru Charitha, Venkata Reddy put under house arrest

They planned to visit controlled blasting site of Greenko at Pinnapuram and meet a victim of sexual assault

TDP leader Gowru Charitha and Gowru Venkata Reddy speaking to police personnel at their house in Panyam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The Nandyal and Kurnool Police put TDP leader and former MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy and the party’s Nandyal unit president Gowru Venkata Reddy under house arrest on Thursday morning after they announced that they would visit the controlled blasting site of the Greenko at Pinnapuram village for construction of a water reservoir. They also planned to console a tribal girl from Gumitham Thanda, who was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Mr. Venkata Reddy told The Hindu that some houses were damaged in Pinnapuram village when the company did a test for open and controlled blast some four days ago. “The villagers fear the splinters from the actual blast would hit them,” he said.

On Wednesday, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and officials held a Grama Sabha, seeking consent of the people to transfer Gadivemula, Pinnapuram and Thimmarajupalle villages to Orvakal mandal in Kurnool district from Nandyal district.

“The villagers vehemently opposed the move and some trouble took place on Wednesday, but the police resorted to extreme steps by confining us to the house, when we wanted to visit the tribal girl who was sexually assaulted,” said Ms. Charitha Reddy.

She condemned the series of sexual assaults on minors reported in Nandyal district. Three boys allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in Velugodu mandal last week, she added.