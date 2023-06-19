HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders express concern over bogus voters

‘Party activists should collect data of migrant people, deceased persons and double entry of locals in the voters’ list’

June 19, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan and other TDP leaders of Vizianagaram district participating in the party State- level meeting in Mangalagiri on Monday.

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan and other TDP leaders of Vizianagaram district participating in the party State- level meeting in Mangalagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

:

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Rajam in-charge Kondru Muralimohan on Monday asked all the party leaders and activists to give top priority to removal of names of bogus persons from the voters’ list. He alleged that the ruling party was indulging in all malpractices to win the elections in 2024 by hook or by crook.

He urged all the party activists to collect data of migrant people, deceased persons and double entry of locals in the voters’ list. In a press release, Mr. Muralimohan said that the bogus voters’ issue was brought to the notice of the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Mangalagiri on Monday while interacting with him over the TDP’s manifesto.

TDP-Vizianagaram district president and Cheepurupalli in-charge Kimidi Nagarjuna said that the party leaders and cadre who had been concentrating on bogus voters’ issue would step up pressure on the government for the immediate removal of names of unauthorised persons. He said that the issue would be brought to the notice of the Election Commission of India also if there was no proper response from the authorities concerned.

