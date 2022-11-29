Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders condemn ‘humiliation’ meted out to Muslim women

November 29, 2022 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - ONGOLE

S. Murali

Activists of the Telugu Desam Party’s Minorities’ wing staging a protest in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Activists of the minorities wing of the Telugu Desam Party staged a demonstration in front of Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole on Monday in protest against removal of black scarf (chunnis) of women attending a public meeting of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by police at Narsapuram in West Godavari district recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jagan Hatao Burkha Bachao’ slogan rented the air as TDP volunteers, led by minorities’ wing Ongole Lok Sabha unit president Sk. Rasul Mohamad, condemned the humiliation meted out to Muslim women who came to attend the public meeting wearing black dresses as per their tradition.

The TDP leader dubbed the YSR Congress Party government as “anti-Muslim” for scrapping several welfare schemes, including ‘Dulhan’, ‘Ramzan Tofa’, ‘Dukan Aur Makan’, implemented during the erstwhile TDP regime. They alleged that the government diverted funds to the tune of ₹1,483.62 crore earmarked for welfare for other purposes between 2019 and 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US