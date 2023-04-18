ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders accuse YSRCP of obstructing their activities in Macherla

April 18, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

The opposition party says that after sustained efforts the police have finally allowed them to organise the birthday celebrations of Macherla constituency leader Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

With the police finally giving their nod, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) celebrated the 59th birthday of party Macherla Assembly constituency leader Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy on Tuesday in Palnadu district.

The party leaders took out a rally from Rentachintala to Macherla on the occasion and organised a public meeting later, where Palnadu president G.V. Anjanneylu condemned the police for instructing Mr. Brahmananda Reddy not to enter into the Assembly constituency.

Mr. Anjanneylu alleged that the police were acting highhandedly against the TDP leaders in Macherla, where they wished to take out a rally and organise the birthday celebrations.

Mr. Brahmananda Reddy alleged that the ruling YSRCP was fearing it defeat in the ensuing general elections and hence resorting to such tactics by using the police machinery.

He alleged that the police asked him not to take out the rally and organise a public meeting.

After a sustained protest for the last three days, the police finally allowed the TDP to organise the birthday celebrations, he said.

He alleged that YSRCP legislator P. Ramakrishna Reddy was trying to bring pressure on the police and create hurdles for the TDP.

