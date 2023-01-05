ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader taken into custody in connection with Kandukur stampede

January 05, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - NELLORE

Inturi Nageswara Rao was picked up from his residence at Miyapur in Hyderabad and taken to an undisclosed location for questioning, say sources

S. Murali

The police took Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Kandukur in-charge Inturi Nageswara Rao into custody in Hyderabad on January 5 (Thursday).

The detention of the TDP leader was in connection with the stampede in which eight people were killed during a roadshow organised by the party recently, in protest against the policies of the YSRCP government, according to police sources.

Mr. Nageswara Rao was picked up from his residence in Miyapur and taken to an ‘undisclosed destination’ by the police for questioning.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of Cr.Pc. with regard to the stampede.

Meanwhile, TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy condemned the arrest. “The Government Order imposing restrictions on public meetings and rallies on roads in the wake of the stampede will be opposed politically and legally,” he said.

