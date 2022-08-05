Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader serves defamation notice on MP in obscene video case

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA August 05, 2022 19:57 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 19:57 IST

Former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu’s son and TDP general secretary Vijay on Friday issued a legal notice for defamation to Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, wherein he sought payment of damages amounting to ₹50 lakh for “making baseless allegations” against him with regard to the obscene video that had gone viral on the social media on Thursday.

“If Mr. Madhav fails to pay the damages within one week of the receipt of the notice, he will be sued in a court of law,” Mr. Vijay’s counsel S. Sri Venkatesh said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It was mentioned in the notice that the YSRCP MP had made false imputations against Mr. Vijay after the video surfaced on Thursday, and it could be considered as an incitement to an offense (against Mr. Vijay).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Therefore, Mr. Madhav has to pay damages for causing disrepute to Mr. Vijay, lest further action should be initiated,” the notice said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said in a message on the Twitter that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was averse to taking action on persons who were given positions of power in spite of their misconduct and despicable acts against women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
politics
Read more...