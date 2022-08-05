Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader serves defamation notice on MP in obscene video case

August 05, 2022 19:57 IST

Vijay demands payment of ₹50 lakh damages from Gorantla Madhav for making ‘baseless allegations’

Former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu’s son and TDP general secretary Vijay on Friday issued a legal notice for defamation to Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, wherein he sought payment of damages amounting to ₹50 lakh for “making baseless allegations” against him with regard to the obscene video that had gone viral on the social media on Thursday.

“If Mr. Madhav fails to pay the damages within one week of the receipt of the notice, he will be sued in a court of law,” Mr. Vijay’s counsel S. Sri Venkatesh said.

It was mentioned in the notice that the YSRCP MP had made false imputations against Mr. Vijay after the video surfaced on Thursday, and it could be considered as an incitement to an offense (against Mr. Vijay).

“Therefore, Mr. Madhav has to pay damages for causing disrepute to Mr. Vijay, lest further action should be initiated,” the notice said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said in a message on the Twitter that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was averse to taking action on persons who were given positions of power in spite of their misconduct and despicable acts against women.