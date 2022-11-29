Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader questions delay in filing case against Rapthadu MLA’s brother

November 29, 2022 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Pattabhiram expresses anguish over T. Chandrasekhar Reddy’s comment that Nara Lokesh would be the “first target” should political violence return to Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla

Telugu Desam Party leaders K. Pattabhiram and Pilli Manikyala Rao addressing the media after submitting a memorandum to Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Telugu Desam Party leader K. Pattabhiram said that the YSR Congress Party government, which is usually quick in arresting persons for dissent, has not yet filed an FIR against Thopudurthi Chandrasekhar Reddy, brother of Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy, for his comment that Nara Lokesh would be the “first target” should political violence return to Rayalaseema.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy had also reportedly said that Moddu Seenu would have killed TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had former Chief Minister late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy agreed to it.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office in Anantapur along with party leader Pilli Manikyala Rao after submitting a memorandum to Anantapur Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Mr. Pattabhiram wondered if democracy was still alive in Andhra Pradesh. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Expressing anguish over the comments of Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy, he questioned the police officers for not registering an FIR against a person who openly makes threat against a leader.

“It is unfortunate that Rapthadu MLA supports his brother by saying that his language was wrong, but the intent was right. What does he mean by that? Does he support his brother’s threats of killing Nara Lokesh?,” he asked the YSRCP leaders.

The TDP leader said the YSRCP leaders were resorting to such comments because the announcement of Mr. Lokesh’s padayatra from January 27 has unnerved them.

Mr. Pattabhiram asked the YSRCP leaders to prove the allegations of corruption to the tune of ₹6 lakh crore against TDP leaders. “You were unable to prove even a single allegation in the past three and half years,” he added.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu changed the face of Anantapur district by bringing in the KIA India cars factory. What did the YSRCP do later,” questioned the TDP leader, challenging Mr. Prakash Reddy to win his deposit in the next elections from the same constituency.

Earlier, the party’s Sri Sathya Sai district and Anantapur district president B.K. Parthasarathy and Kalava Srinivasulu along with Paritala Sunitha and Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav met the Superintendent of Police at his office. They challenged the MLA to bring back the Jockey factory to Rapthadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US