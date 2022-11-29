Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader questions delay in filing case against Rapthadu MLA’s brother

November 29, 2022 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Telugu Desam Party leader K. Pattabhiram said that the YSR Congress Party government, which is usually quick in arresting persons for dissent, has not yet filed an FIR against Thopudurthi Chandrasekhar Reddy, brother of Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy, for his comment that Nara Lokesh would be the “first target” should political violence return to Rayalaseema.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy had also reportedly said that Moddu Seenu would have killed TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had former Chief Minister late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy agreed to it.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party office in Anantapur along with party leader Pilli Manikyala Rao after submitting a memorandum to Anantapur Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Mr. Pattabhiram wondered if democracy was still alive in Andhra Pradesh.

Expressing anguish over the comments of Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy, he questioned the police officers for not registering an FIR against a person who openly makes threat against a leader.

“It is unfortunate that Rapthadu MLA supports his brother by saying that his language was wrong, but the intent was right. What does he mean by that? Does he support his brother’s threats of killing Nara Lokesh?,” he asked the YSRCP leaders.

The TDP leader said the YSRCP leaders were resorting to such comments because the announcement of Mr. Lokesh’s padayatra from January 27 has unnerved them.

Mr. Pattabhiram asked the YSRCP leaders to prove the allegations of corruption to the tune of ₹6 lakh crore against TDP leaders. “You were unable to prove even a single allegation in the past three and half years,” he added.

“Mr. Chandrababu Naidu changed the face of Anantapur district by bringing in the KIA India cars factory. What did the YSRCP do later,” questioned the TDP leader, challenging Mr. Prakash Reddy to win his deposit in the next elections from the same constituency.

Earlier, the party’s Sri Sathya Sai district and Anantapur district president B.K. Parthasarathy and Kalava Srinivasulu along with Paritala Sunitha and Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav met the Superintendent of Police at his office. They challenged the MLA to bring back the Jockey factory to Rapthadu.