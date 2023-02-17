Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Lokesh lists Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘unfulfilled promises’

February 17, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tense moments were witnessed on Friday with the deployment of a huge posse of policemen at Byraju Kandriga, the last village in Srikalahasti constituency bordering Satyavedu, as the authorities were said to have issued strict instructions to ensure Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh did not interact with the people, as his Yuva Galam padayatra formally entered the Assembly segment.

The party cadres joined in large numbers to extend a thunderous welcome to Mr. Lokesh in the constituency represented earlier by veteran politician Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, a childhood friend of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Braving the presence of policemen, Mr. Lokesh reached out to the people, wished them and even took selfies with the youth.

Addressing an impressive public gathering, Mr. Lokesh listed the “unfulfilled promises” made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his pre-election padayatra, and taunted him if he was suffering from memory loss.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said he would fight with the Centre to achieve Special Category Status (SCS), scrap CPS to employees, implement total prohibition, release job calendar every year and provide 2.30 lakh jobs to youth, conduct Mega DSC to fill teaching positions, offer pension to SC, ST, BC and minority women aged above 45, and Amma Vodi for all children. But nothing has materialised so far,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Calling the YSRCP regime as a “bane on Rayalaseema,” Mr. Lokesh faulted the government for “doing nothing” to improve the region, even though its manifesto had projected Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the champion of Rayalaseema.

“This government has not only failed to complete Handri-Neeva, Telugu Ganga and Galeru- Nagari projects, considered the lifeline for the drought-prone region, but is also remaining indifferent to the construction of Upper Bhadra project by Karnataka, unwary of its dangerous consequences,” he said.

TIDCO houses

Mr. Lokesh visited the shabby-looking TIDCO housing complex at Rajiv Nagar on the outskirts of Srikalahasti town, which was almost completed during the TDP regime, but not handed over to the beneficiaries yet.

“A whopping 3,552 housing units were sanctioned during the TDP term and 90% of them had been completed,” Mr. Lokesh recalled, while assuring to hand them over to the beneficiaries upon coming to power.