Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Kondru Muralimohan hails suspension of G.O. no. 1 by High Court

January 13, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party in-charge of Rajam Kondru Muralimohan on Friday hailed Andhra Pradesh High Court’s suspension of G.O. No. 1 which was issued to ban public meetings on roads and important junctions in towns and cities. In a press release, he said that judiciary had promptly come to the rescue of opposition parties which were prevented from organising public meetings.

“Article 19 of Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and peaceful gatherings. YSRCP government, which did not understand the democratic rights of people, issued the order. Fortunately, AP High Court suspended the order. We hope the ordere will be quashed after completion of arguments,” said Mr. Mohan. He said that the government could not digest the massive response evoked by the roadshow of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Rajam and other parts of the district.