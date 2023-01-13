ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Kondru Muralimohan hails suspension of G.O. no. 1 by High Court

January 13, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

‘YSRCP government, which did not understand the democratic rights of people, issued the order’

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leader Kondru Murali Mohan addressing the media at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party in-charge of Rajam Kondru Muralimohan on Friday hailed Andhra Pradesh High Court’s suspension of G.O. No. 1 which was issued to ban public meetings on roads and important junctions in towns and cities. In a press release, he said that judiciary had promptly come to the rescue of opposition parties which were prevented from organising public meetings.

ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh High Court suspends G.O. No.1, which bans public meetings on roads, till January 23

“Article 19 of Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and peaceful gatherings. YSRCP government, which did not understand the democratic rights of people, issued the order. Fortunately, AP High Court suspended the order. We hope the ordere will be quashed after completion of arguments,” said Mr. Mohan. He said that the government could not digest the massive response evoked by the roadshow of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Rajam and other parts of the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US