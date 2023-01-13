HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Kondru Muralimohan hails suspension of G.O. no. 1 by High Court

‘YSRCP government, which did not understand the democratic rights of people, issued the order’

January 13, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leader Kondru Murali Mohan addressing the media at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

TDP leader Kondru Murali Mohan addressing the media at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party in-charge of Rajam Kondru Muralimohan on Friday hailed Andhra Pradesh High Court’s suspension of G.O. No. 1 which was issued to ban public meetings on roads and important junctions in towns and cities. In a press release, he said that judiciary had promptly come to the rescue of opposition parties which were prevented from organising public meetings.

ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh High Court suspends G.O. No.1, which bans public meetings on roads, till January 23

“Article 19 of Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and peaceful gatherings. YSRCP government, which did not understand the democratic rights of people, issued the order. Fortunately, AP High Court suspended the order. We hope the ordere will be quashed after completion of arguments,” said Mr. Mohan. He said that the government could not digest the massive response evoked by the roadshow of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Rajam and other parts of the district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.