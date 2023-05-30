Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader hits out at Speaker Thammineni Seetharam for his comments against Chandrababu Naidu

May 30, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member and former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu has hit out at Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam for his alleged comments that “TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will be finished if the NSG commandoes leave him alone for some time.”

Addressing the media at the district party office here on May 30 (Tuesday), Mr. Srinivasulu said that Mr. Seetharam should respect the dignity of the post and not make political comments.

“Making a slanderous comment on a national political leader is unfortunate. Does he (Mr. Seetharam) mean that Mr. Naidu would be attacked physically? He should explain. Such comments are unbecoming of a person occupying the Speaker’s post,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

Unable to digest the success of the TDP manifesto released in Rajamahendravaram and its popularity among the people, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were making all kinds of comments.

“We will not be cowed by such comments, and physical attacks have no place in a democracy. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must take to task his party leaders for making such comments, or explain their comments,” the TDP leader said.

The manifesto focussed on uplifting women, youth, farmers and the Backward Classes, Mr. Srinivasulu explained.

Drinking water to every household in the villages would have become a reality by now had the TDP government been in power, Mr. Srinivasulu said.