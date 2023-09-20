HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: TDP Kakinada women’s wing chief dies of cardiac arrest at relay hunger strike camp against Naidu’s arrest

September 20, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Kakinada city women’s wing president Chikkala Satyavathi

TDP Kakinada city women’s wing president Chikkala Satyavathi | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Kakinada city women’s wing president Chikkala Satyavathi on Wednesday reportedly died of cardiac arrest at a relay-hunger strike camp in Kakinada. Her age is above 40. 

In Kakinada, the TDP leaders have been organising the relay-hunger strike camp to protest against the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Skill Development project case.

According to an official release issued by TDP Kakinada city In-charge and former MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Konda Babu), Ms. Satyavathi on Wednesday joined the relay-hunger strike along with the other supporters and collapsed. 

Ms. Satyavathi has been declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors. She has contributed a lot in conducting the protests against the arrest of Mr. Naidu, Mr. Venkateswara Rao said.

