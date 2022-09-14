Andhra Pradesh: TDP hijacked farmers’ Maha Padayatra, says Dokka

‘It is the government’s prerogative to determine the location of the capital’

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
September 14, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as the Maha Padayatra currently being taken out by the land owners of the Amaravati region entered the third day, senior YSRCP leaders have begun to up their ante.

MLC and Chief Whip in the Legislative  Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy have said the farmers’ walkathon has a political colour, and slammed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for trying to protect its own existence through it.

Addressing the media in Guntur on Wednesday, Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad said he was ready to meet the farmers in Amravati or at any place of their choice and discuss their issues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Govt. pro-farmer’

“The State government is pro-farmer and is willing to concede to any of their demands. But unfortunately , the padayatra has been hijacked by the TDP, which is struggling for its existence. The CPI and other parties are also supporting it due to their inability to highlight any of the people’s problems,” said Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad.

Stating that it was the prerogative of the State government to determine the location of the capital,  he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said any government would not invest ₹5 lakh crore on a single city. The State’s three major regions should be developed equitably, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Parthasarathy slammed those taking out the padayatra, and said that most of the participants hailed from the affluent sections and were trying  to project the agitation as one concerning the entire State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app