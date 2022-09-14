Andhra Pradesh: TDP hijacked farmers’ Maha Padayatra, says Dokka

‘It is the government’s prerogative to determine the location of the capital’

Even as the Maha Padayatra currently being taken out by the land owners of the Amaravati region entered the third day, senior YSRCP leaders have begun to up their ante.

MLC and Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy have said the farmers’ walkathon has a political colour, and slammed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for trying to protect its own existence through it.

Addressing the media in Guntur on Wednesday, Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad said he was ready to meet the farmers in Amravati or at any place of their choice and discuss their issues.

‘Govt. pro-farmer’

“The State government is pro-farmer and is willing to concede to any of their demands. But unfortunately , the padayatra has been hijacked by the TDP, which is struggling for its existence. The CPI and other parties are also supporting it due to their inability to highlight any of the people’s problems,” said Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad.

Stating that it was the prerogative of the State government to determine the location of the capital, he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said any government would not invest ₹5 lakh crore on a single city. The State’s three major regions should be developed equitably, he added.

Mr. Parthasarathy slammed those taking out the padayatra, and said that most of the participants hailed from the affluent sections and were trying to project the agitation as one concerning the entire State.