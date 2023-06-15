HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: TDP has no moral right to question government on welfare of SCs, says Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad

The YSRCP government has been catering to the basic needs of the Scheduled Castes, besides empowering them politically, says YSRCP leader Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad

June 15, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad has said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) does not have the moral right to question the State government on welfare of the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Addressing the media at the party central office at Tadepalli on June 15 (Thursday), Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad condemned the TDP leaders’ allegations against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the recent meeting with the members of SC communities. Instead of discussing about the welfare of the SCs, the TDP leaders had used the occasion only to criticise the YSRCP government, he said.

Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad said the Chief Minister had laid emphasis on catering to the basic needs of the SCs such as education, health and housing.

“For instance, more than 30 lakh house site pattas have been distributed among the poor across the State, and more than 30% of them are SCs. Similarly, two members of the Madiga community and three of Mala community have been given a berth in the Cabinet. Such a thing is unheard of during the TDP term,” he said.

