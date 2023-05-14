ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: TDP gearing up to organise Mini Mahanadu in Srikakulam on May 17

May 14, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The party received a shot in the arm following the recent victory in the North Andhra Graduate MLC elections

K Srinivasa Rao

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in gearing up to organise the party’s Mini Mahanadu in Srikakulam on May 17.

In the 2019 general elections, the party had won only three of the 10 Assembly seats in undivided Srikakulam district. It had also won the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat, thanks to the cross-voting in favour of party contestant Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

Former MLC P. Viswa Prasad, who recently joined the TDP, said non-release of funds for the construction of Vamsadhara Phase-II would be discussed in the Mahanadu. He said the project was the lifeline for the areas such of Burja, Palakonda, and Amadalavalasa.

Mr. Prasad said the people would not vote for the YSRCP as it had ignored the long-term development of the backward district.

Party district president Kuna Ravikumar said various committees had been constituted to make the Mini Mahanadu a grand success.

