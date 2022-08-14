Andhra Pradesh: TDP demands suspension of Gorantla Madhav

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
August 14, 2022 20:40 IST

A day after claiming that the U.S.-based Eclipse Forensics had proved that the obscene video allegedly involving Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav was “authentic and unedited,” the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday sought to know why the State government failed to take action against its party leader.

Addressing the media, TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah questioned why Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy was maintaining silence even after the lab proved that the video was not morphed.

Accusing the Anantapur SP of trying to suppress the case, the TDP leader said that people would lose faith in the police if action was not taken against the SP and the YSRCP leader.

Stating that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cannot protect the MP any longer, Mr. Ramaiah demanded that Mr. Madhav be suspended immediately. He also demanded that the police file a case against the MP.

