Andhra Pradesh: TDP condemns pelting of stones on Lokesh
PAC Chairman describes it as a ‘cowardly act’
Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Kalava Srinivasulu have condemned the pelting of stone on the party’s national general secretary N. Lokesh’s convoy at Duggirala when he went there to console the family of a woman who was raped and murdered.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Kalava Srinivasulu said that the YSRCP government would face ‘serious consequences’ if the TDP party leaders were attacked like this. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked for a chance to people before 2019 elections. However, he has lost the confidence of people during that one chance,” he added.
Mr. Keshav described the pelting of stones on Mr. Lokesh as a ‘blot on democracy’ and termed it as a ‘cowardly act’ . He demanded that stringent action should be taken against the culprits immediately.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.