Andhra Pradesh: TDP condemns ‘attack’ on party councillor in Tadipatri

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 27, 2022 17:38 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu has condemned the alleged attack on party councillor Vijay Kumar at Tadipatri.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Atchannaidu said that Mr. Vijay Kumar, councillor for the 33rd ward, was ‘attacked by YSRCP activists’ near the Old Municipal office when he was returning home after a morning walk.

Pointing out that it was the second such incident in the last two days in Tadipatri, the TDP leaders said both the victims were Dalits. “However, the YSRCP government has remained a mute spectator and no action has been taken against the culprits. The YSRCP is unable to digest the victory of TDP in Tadipatri. Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and YSRCP leaders are creating law and order problems in Tadipatri,” he alleged. The TDP leader appealed to the police to arrest the culprits.

