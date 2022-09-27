Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: TDP condemns ‘attack’ on party councillor in Tadipatri

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu has condemned the alleged attack on party councillor Vijay Kumar at Tadipatri.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Atchannaidu said that Mr. Vijay Kumar, councillor for the 33rd ward, was ‘attacked by YSRCP activists’ near the Old Municipal office when he was returning home after a morning walk.

Pointing out that it was the second such incident in the last two days in Tadipatri, the TDP leaders said both the victims were Dalits. “However, the YSRCP government has remained a mute spectator and no action has been taken against the culprits. The YSRCP is unable to digest the victory of TDP in Tadipatri. Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and YSRCP leaders are creating law and order problems in Tadipatri,” he alleged. The TDP leader appealed to the police to arrest the culprits.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2022 5:41:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-tdp-condemns-attack-on-party-councillor-in-tadipatri/article65940832.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY