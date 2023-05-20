ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief Naidu had done injustice to North Andhra region, allege YSRCP leaders

May 20, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

‘Real development of the region began only during the government of Jagan’

The Hindu Bureau

Sringavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP MLC Indukuri Raghuraju and others on Saturday alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had done injustice to Vizianagaram district when he was the Chief Minister. They were speaking to the media over Mr. Naidu’s tour to S.Kota on Thursday and Friday,

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the former Chief Minister had no moral right to speak about the North Andhra region as he had completely ignored its development. He said that the real development of the region began only during the regime of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Raghuraju said that Mr. Naidu was making derogatory remarks against poor people by saying that one cent of land would not be sufficient even for graveyard. AP BC Koppalavelama Corporation Chairman Nekkala Naidubabu said that people of all sections, including backward classes, would not believe the words of Mr. Naidu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US