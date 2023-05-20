HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief Naidu had done injustice to North Andhra region, allege YSRCP leaders

‘Real development of the region began only during the government of Jagan’

May 20, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Sringavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP MLC Indukuri Raghuraju and others on Saturday alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had done injustice to Vizianagaram district when he was the Chief Minister. They were speaking to the media over Mr. Naidu’s tour to S.Kota on Thursday and Friday,

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the former Chief Minister had no moral right to speak about the North Andhra region as he had completely ignored its development. He said that the real development of the region began only during the regime of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Raghuraju said that Mr. Naidu was making derogatory remarks against poor people by saying that one cent of land would not be sufficient even for graveyard. AP BC Koppalavelama Corporation Chairman Nekkala Naidubabu said that people of all sections, including backward classes, would not believe the words of Mr. Naidu.

