GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh TDP chief faults Jagan for meeting Pinnelli, who is facing charges of damaging EVM

The YSRCP president duped people in the last five years by increasing prices and looting the State’s resources, alleges Srinivasa Rao

Published - July 05, 2024 06:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu Desam Party State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao

Telugu Desam Party State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said it was shameful on the part of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to call on former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who was purportedly caught on camera while damaging an EVM, at Nellore jail. 

As the president of a political party (YSR Congress Party), Mr. Jagan should be a role model but he blatantly  supported Ramakrishna Reddy.  By doing so, Mr. Jagan proved that he would never change his mindset, Mr. Srinivasa Rao observed.  

Addressing a press conference at the party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Friday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said it was ridiculous that Mr. Jagan attributed the NDA allies’ victory in general elections to deceptive promises. 

In fact, he said, it was Mr. Jagan who cheated people in the last five years by increasing the prices and looting the State’s resources. 

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Jagan had failed to fulfil his promises, including the development of the capital Amaravati, which caused immense hardships to the land givers and affected the State’s future. 

He accused Mr. Jagan of indulging in criminal activities and having a history of deceit. It was during the YSRCP regime that the Polavaram project was destroyed, the TDP leader alleged. 

Mr. Jagan did not respect the decisions taken by the TDP government on the floor of the Assembly, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

It was strange that Mr. Jagan flew in a chopper to Nellore at a cost of ₹25 lakh to  meet Ramakrishna Reddy, who has a criminal record, in jail but had not rushed to Pulivendula after Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder came to light, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.