Andhra Pradesh: TDP cadres upbeat over Naidu’s road shows in Vizianagaram dist.

The party hopes to make inroads into what was once its bastion in the 1980s

The party hopes to make inroads into what was once its bastion in the 1980s

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and cadres are upbeat over the road shows of party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu planned at Nellimarla and Cheepurupalle in the district on June 17 as part of his Statewide ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign.

The cadres have been given the task of ensuring that the road shows are a success and to send out a message that the party’s support base still remains intact.

The rallies in the district are considered crucial from the TDP’s point of view, as it hopes to make inroads into what was once a TDP bastion in the 1980s but later saw its fortunes reversing, with the party drawing an ignominious blank by losing all nine seats in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Leaders from Vizianagaram, Gajapathinagaram, Rajam and other towns will lead large rallies of their own to the venue of the road shows, in a show of strength. Former Minister and in-charge of Rajam, Kondru Murali Mohan, said that a massive bike rally would be organised from Rajam to Cheepurupalli on June 17.

Senior leaders P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, N. Chinarajappa, and Budda Venkanna are monitoring the arrangements for the road shows.

According to party officials, Mr. Naidu will reach Nellimarla via Natavalasa and Denkada at 1 p.m. on June 17, where he will address a gathering. After lunch, Mr. Naidu will proceed to Cheepurupalle and participate in a road show at 5 p.m. at the NTR Statue near the MRO office.

“People are eager to attend the road shows and listen to Mr. Naidu as they are fed up with the YSRCP government’s administration,” Mr. Murali Mohan said.