Andhra Pradesh: TDP cadre buoyed ahead of Nara Lokesh visit to Kadapa

January 26, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP leaders led by politburo member and district convener R. Sreenivasa Reddy breaking 108 coconuts at Devunikadapa Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kadapa on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The activists of Telugu Desam Party(TDP) are buoyed ahead of the scheduled visit of their party General Secretary Nara Lokesh to Kadapa on Wednesday.

Before embarking on his State-wide walkathon ‘Yuvagalam’, Mr. Lokesh is scheduled to arrive at Kadapa on Wednesday, where he will pray at the famous Ameen Peer Dargah and the Mariapuram Roman Catholic cathedral, before proceeding to Tirumala.

A day ahead of the visit, the party leaders led by politburo member and district convener R. Sreenivasa Reddy took out a procession carrying party flags and banners all over the city.

The rally started at NTR Circle and culminated at Devunikadapa, passing through Seven Roads Circle and Krishna Circle, attended by State organising secretaries B. Hariprasad, S. Govardhan Reddy and Kadapa Assembly constituency in-charge V.S. Ameer Babu.

At Devunikadapa, the party leaders broke 108 coconuts and performed special puja at the Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy temple, praying for the success of the ‘Yuvagalam’ programme.

Meanwhile, TDP Kadapa parliamentary constituency in-charge M. Linga Reddy inspected arrangements at the Dargah and the church, ahead of the visit of their young leader.

